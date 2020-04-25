Round Table Conference urged HRC to take stock of Israel’s atrocities on Palestinians

The Nazriya Pakistan Council, Islamabad, which has a network of Chapters across the country, organized a Round Table Conference (RTC) in Islamabad in the backdrop of gruesome atrocities committed by the State of Israel on innocent Palestinians in the Gaza Strip in 2014. The RTC was presided over by Mr. Zahid Malik (late) Sitara-i-Imtiaz the then Chairman of the Council/Founder of the daily Pakistan Observer. H.E. Mr. Walid A.M. Abu Ali, the then Ambassador of the State of Palestine, was chief guest at the RTC, which was also attended by Ambassadors of many Muslim countries, scholars from civil and military disciplines, members of the judiciary/legal community as well as public representatives.

The RTC ended with passing a unanimous resolution condemning the Israeli brutal aerial attack, particularly an attack on a Care Home for Orphans and Handicapped in Northern Gaza killing the disabled children. The RTC urged the UN, the world and, especially the Arab Muslim countries to go beyond the mere customary statements expressing their concern over the atrocities and take practical steps to stop Israel from carrying outs its aggression. It also called on UNSC to convene an emergent session on Gaza situation.

The daily Pakistan Observer, a national/mainstream newspaper of the country, simultaneously published from five major stations, has always been at the forefront to highlight national issues like the issue of Kashmir, which the founder of this Daily held very dear to his heart.