Round the clock work to be ensured at OLMT: Shahbaz

Staff Reporter

Chief Minister Punjab Muhammad Shahbaz Sharif visited Orange Line Metro Train (OLMT) project of Lahore early in the morning today without protocol.

He left for the visit at coaster and remained there for 02 hours inspecting construction work at different sites of the project. CM reviewed the progress of civil, mechanical and electrical works and visited various stations.

He also went to the underground area and reviewing the construction work directed to expedite the pace work and ensure 24 hours continuous work on the project.

Talking at this occasion, CM said that this project will provide the common man with decent and world-class travelling facilities and completion of the project will bring revolution in transport sector.

This is the project of Pakistani people and we will compensate the delay of project with hard-work, dedication and passion, he vowed adding further that we all have to join hands now for swift completion of the project.

While conversing with the citizen during his visit, CM said that this project was being clogged due to PTI who delayed the project for 22 months but at present work is being done at it by day and night.

He said that the party, which has deprived the people of international featured travelling services, did nothing in their province. OLMT is a common man’s ride and Tehrik-e-Insaf has exposed their rancor against people of Lahore by creating undue interruption in it as it has attacked like a veiled foe at this project resulting into the delay of 22 months.

He said that OLMT Lahore was supposed to operate on December 25 last month and facilitate 03 lac people daily who would be travelling from Dera Gujran to Alipur, but PTI has proven its ill will against public.

They have also wasted the time of people of KPK and of Peshawar, he censured. CM said that some political elements have demonstrated the enmity against people by obstructing the project and these are those who could not lay a brick of Metro Bus project in their province.

They have played antipathy against the welfare of the common man but now we have to compensate this 22-month delay with determination and hard work, he shared. CM said that he is personally monitoring the progress on the project and they will burn mid-night oil for early completion of this project.

OLMT project Lahore is a great gift of China for the people of Pakistan. He said that this project is a key step for diminishing the difference between rich and poor as through Metro Train, common man will also be able to travel with pride and civility.

CM also conversed with the workers and shook hand during his visit. People yelled the slogans of LONG LIVE SHEHBAZ SHARIF on seeing him among them. After the visit, CM chaired a meeting at Model Town regarding OLMT project. Detailed briefing was given on the progress of project as well as headway of construction work.

C.R. NORINCO officials assured the meeting for completion of the project as soon as possible. Speaking on the occasion, Chinese officials said that they will do their best to complete the project soon according to the vision of Chief Minister. While talking at this moment CM said that he has visited the project this morning and was happy to see the progress.

He said that all institutions and departments are working as a team. We have to complete this project at earliest by working day and night, he asserted. CM directed to arrange best refurbishment traffic routes during the closure of GPO Chow in order to make peoples’ sufferings minimal.

He also directed to take extra steps to smooth traffic flow and said that coordinated efforts are required in this regard. CM also ordered to arrange best horticulture work around the project sites.

Chairman of the Steering Committee of OLMT Khawaja Ahmed Hassan, MD Punjab Mass Transit Authority, Commissioner Lahore Division, C.R. NORINCO officials and other officers attended the meeting.