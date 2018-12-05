Rouhani warns to close Strait of Hormuz

Tehran

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani has threatened again to close the Strait of Hormuz, the passageway for nearly a third of all oil traded by sea.

State TV quoted Rouhani on Tuesday as saying that “if someday, the United States decides to block Iran’s oil (exports), no oil will be exported from the Persian Gulf.” The strait at the mouth of the Persian Gulf is crucial to global energy supplies.

“The US should know [this] that we are selling and will continue to sell our oil and it will not be able to block Iran’s oil exports.

The Islamic Republic’s officials previously threatened to retaliate against US sanctions on its oil exports by closing the Strait of Hormuz, the strategic waterway linking Middle East crude producers to crucial world markets.

