Rouhani reiterates Iran backs unified Iraq

Tehran

President Hassan Rouhani says Iran invariably backs a “united and integrated” Iraq, warning against attempts by certain foreign powers to deal a blow to regional stability and security.

At a Sunday meeting with Nechirvan Barzani, the prime minister of Iraq’s Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG), President Rouhani said “all regional countries and ethnicities are duty-bound to defend a federal administration and help secure border demarcations in the region.”

“Indisputably, extra-regional powers and forces do not and will not feel any sympathy for people of the region,” said the Iranian chief executive.

The president pointed to attempts by foreigners at destabilizing the region and rendering it insecure, and emphasized regional cooperation to counter the push.

“Extra-regional powers and forces only think about achieving their own long-term goals,” he added.

The chief executive also asserted that all regional ethnicities, including the Iraqi Kurds, should exercise their rights within the framework of their respective countries’ constitutions and territorial integrity.

Barzani, in turn, said that Iraqi Kurds want a “unified Iraq,” agreeing all sides should remain committed to the Arab country’s constitution and pursue their demands through legal channels.

In September 2016, the KRG defied stern warnings from Baghdad and several other states, and held the referendum on separation from mainland Iraq. Kurdish officials said a majority of people had voted ‘Yes’ to secession.

Israel was the only foreign entity that voiced support for the secessionist push. In response, the central government adopted a series of bans against Erbil, saying the Kurds should meet certain conditions in exchange for the restrictions to be lifted.

Iran cooperated with Baghdad after the referendum by shutting down its crossings with the Kurdish region. Tehran later reopened those crossings after Erbil chose dialog and cooperation with Baghdad.

Iran will work to promote Erbil-Baghdad dialog

Earlier in the day, the senior Kurdish official sat down for talks with Secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council Ali Shamkhani.

At the meeting, Shamkhani said Iran would do all in its power to remove the obstacles standing in the way of negotiations between the Baghdad government and Iraq’s Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG).—Agencies