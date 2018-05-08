Rouhani: Iran will fiercely resist US pressure

Ankara

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said on Monday the United States would regret a decision to leave Iran’s 2015 nuclear deal with world powers and Tehran would fiercely resist US pressure to limit its influence in the Middle East.

US President Donald Trump, a long-time critic of the deal reached between Iran and six powers in 2015 before he took office, has threatened to pull out unless European signatories of the accord fix what he calls its “flaws” by May 12.

Under the deal with the US, France, Germany, Britain, Russia and China, Tehran restricted its uranium enrichment program to satisfy the powers that it could not be used to develop atomic bombs.—Agencies