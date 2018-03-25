‘Roti, Kapra aur Makaan’ are people’s major concerns: Bilawal

Tariq Saeed

Peshawar

Chairman Pakistan People’s Party Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has advised the deposed Prime Minister Mian Nawaz Sharif to “stop harping the tone of Mujhe Keun Nikala “ saying the people are least concerned about why and which political leader is disqualified from the public office.

Bilawal Bhutto said this while addressing a public rally in Bannu on Saturday.

“Mian Sahib you keep raising objections about your disqualification following the July 28 verdict by the Supreme Court of Pakistan but I tell you the people are not at all concerned about your disqualification or any other politician. Their issues are Roti, Kaprra aur Makaan which is their major concern”.

PPP chairman said the major issue confronting the country today was the terrorism and till the target killings continue and the people continue to go missing it will be unwise to think of eliminating the menace of terrorism. “Terrorism cannot be eliminated when there are forced disappearances and target killings are rampant in the country,” he said.

Bilawal further said peace in Pakistan could not be established till the time Taliban continued to be considered estranged brothers and stressed on ‘one law for all. “Be it Musharraf or ordinary terrorists, they should be first arrested and then legal proceedings should be initiated against them”. He said.

Bilawal came hard on Mian Nawaz Sharif and his close ally Maulana Fazl ur Rehman as well as PTI chief Imran Khan for what he said fleecing the country men.

He said that the ruling PML-N leadership and its supremo Nawaz Sharif had snatched autonomy from the provinces. He also lambasted JUI-F chief Maulana Fazl ur Rehman for opposing the merger of KP and FATA. “What enmity do you have with the people of FATA, Maulana Sahib?” Bilawal said. He also subjected PTI . supremo Imran Khan calling him a chief liar and said PTI did nothing for the people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. He said Imran had always taken a U-turn on policy, whereas, the PTI government had failed to live up to people’s expectations.

Bilawal said PPP has a long-standing relation with Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and people of Bannu and claimed it was PPP founder Zulfikar Ali Bhutto who had announced to demolish the Frontier Crimes Regulation from Malakand Division during his speech there.

Bilawal paid rich tribute to the police force and eulogized its role in fight against the terrorism. “I trust our police be it of KP, Punjab, Balochistan or Sindh as they all have rendered sacrifices and fought terrorists with valour.”

Bilawal said police was the country’s frontline, which ought to be strengthened. Senior party leaders, Anwar Saifullah Khan, Sher Azam Wazir, Hamayun Saifullah, Senator Rubina Khalid, former Deputy Speaker National Assembly Faisal Karim Kundi and others also spoke on the occasion