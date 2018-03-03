Roshan Tabassum’s poetry book launched

Staff Reporter

Renowned Poet, Literary Figure, Naat Khawan and Ex-Director Information Sindh Memon Roshan Tabassum’s Poetry Collection Book, Naatia CD’s and Monthly Saroopa Magazine Award 2017 Ceremony was held in the Auditorium of National Museum of Pakistan here. President Karachi Rotary Dr Mazar Imam, Senior Education Officer Kishwar Fatima, Ex-Director Information A. B. Memon, Shehnaz Noor Qureshi, Social Figure Akram Bhatti, Social, Political and Religious figures attended the ceremony.

Addressing the Launching and Award Ceremony, the President Rotary Club, Dr Manzar Imam while high lighted the work of Memon Roshan Tabassum in various fields through his writings and poetry, raised the voice of common men at every level.