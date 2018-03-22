Rosemary Hilhorst opens trading at PSX

Our Correspondent

Karachi

Rosemary Hilhorst visited the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) Limited, where she opened the market with the bell ceremony to commemorate the British Council’s 70th Anniversary in Pakistan.

Having remained the best performing stock markets in the world, the Pakistan Stock Exchange stands a symbol of prosperity in the country.

The British Council is committed to the social and economic prosperity of the people of Pakistan. One of the first international organisations to start work in in 1947, over the last 70 years the British Council has worked with people, institutions and Governments to support Pakistan’s success.

The Chairman of PSX, Muneer Kamal while giving a brief to the Director Pakistan, British Council regarding the dynamics of Pakistan Capital Market highlighted the performance of the stock market and the increasing role of foreign institutional portfolio investors whose holdings have now crossed 30 percent of the free float of listed companies’ shares.

He outlined the eco-system of the capital market and the central role of the Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) in the regulation of the capital market and the securities industry.

Rosemary Hilhorst, Director Pakistan, British Council said, “I’m very excited to open trading for the Pakistan Stock Exchange in Karachi.”

“Pakistan has made incredible strides over its 70 years and we are proud to have played our part. We all know that Pakistan has immense potential and we are committed to helping young people gain the skills, opportunities and knowledge to build a thriving, prosperous country.”

Through cultural relations work and educational opportunities, the British Council creates friendly knowledge and understanding between the people of the UK and other countries. This is achieved by making a positive contribution to the UK and the countries the British Council works in. The British Council’s work is geared towards positively changing lives by creating opportunities, building connections and engendering trust between the people of UK and Pakistan.

Throughout 2017 the British Council along with the British High Commission in Pakistan and the Pakistan High Commission in the United Kingdom celebrated the strong ties between the people of the UK and Pakistan through diverse activities and programming ranging from cultural festivals to research reports to alumni events.