ROs training for general election begins

Training programme for returning officers (Ros) of Rawalpindi division for upcoming general election began in Islamabad on Thursday.

The training of the returning officers of Islamabad is also included in Rawalpindi division, a private news channel reported. The training session will continue for three days. During the workshop, ROs will learn to scrutinize the nomination papers of election candidates. Moreover, the ROs will be informed about the polling scheme of a constituency.

Meanwhile, the process of training District Returning Officers (DROs) from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan had begun from May 15 at Peshawar and Quetta, while the training of DROs of Punjab and Sindh started on May16. In total, 133 DROs and 849 ROs are being imparted training by international trainers and professionals.—APP

