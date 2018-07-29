ROs reject applications for re-counting

Abdul Khaliq Qureshi

Abbottabad

All the six applications filed by the four provincial assembly seats and two national assembly seats for the re-counting were rejected by the respective Returning Officers after detailed arguments by the lawyers of winning and loser candidate here at Abbottabad on Saturday.

Almost all the RO’s while rejecting the applications quoted the section 95(5) of the election rule where it is noted that difference of the votes to be less than 5% between winning candidate and the applicant or less than 10,000 votes while in some of cases, few RO’s in their short judgments has shown inability that Election Commission of Pakistan has set the deadline of 30th July for the final award list with counting of postal ballots and time limit is another reason to reject their application.

Sardar Muhammad Fareed (Independent) candidate from PK-36 has filed an application against the Nazeer Abbasi (PTI) which was rejected, Waqar Nabi of (PTI) has filed application against Sardar Aurangzeb Nulhota (PML-N which was also rejected, Muhammad Arshad of PML (N) filed application for re-counting against Qalandar Khan Lodhi (PTI) in PK-38 which was also rejected with the rejection of application of Inyatullah Khan Jadoon (PML-N) against Mushtaq Ahmed Ghani (PTI).

In the two national assembly seats, Abbottabad -1 (NA16), application of Mohabat Awan was rejected against Ali Khan Jadoon (PTI) as winnower got 85,203 against 54,879 votes.

In NA-15, Ali Asghar Khan (PTI) who got 81,845 votes filed application against his rival Murtaza Javed Abbasi (PML-N) who got 95,346 votes was also rejected by the RO as there was difference of more than ten thousands votes.

