Rory McIlroy overcame a record deficit to win the TOUR Championship at East Lake and with it win the FedEx Cup over the world no.1 Scottie Scheffler and Sung-Jae Im who tied for second.

The Irishman had stayed in the hunt while Scheffler and Xander Schauffele battled three days for the lead of the TOUR Championship but was six strokes back of Scheffler, a record lead heading into the final round.

But the American faltered when it mattered most shooting a 3-over 73, the highest score of the day tied with Scott Stallings and Collin Morikawa, to finish at 20-under total.

McIlroy, meanwhile, shot a final round of 66, the second lowest of the day behind Tony Finau (6-under), to finish at 21-under total. The six-stroke deficit he overcame to win the tournament is the largest final-round comeback in TOUR Championship history.

The victory was also the Irishman’s third win of the season and 22nd of his Tour career. It also moved him into a tie for 28th on the all-time TOUR wins list.

Rory McIlroy also became the first player to win the FedEx Cup three times having won it in 2016 and 2019 as well. The 31-year-old also pocketed $18 million for his win.

Despite the disappointment of losing out on the final day, Scheffler had one of the most dominant seasons on Tour in recent years.

The world No. 1 won four events, including the Masters, World Golf Championships-Match Play, and the Arnold Palmer Invitational. All three tournaments featured more competitive fields than regular Tour events.

Xander Schauffele finished fourth at 18-under, while Max Homa and Justin Thomas tied for fifth at 17-under.