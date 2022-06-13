Rory McIlroy shot an 8-under 62 during the final round of the RBC-sponsored Canadian Open to successfully defend his title.

McIlroy also won the tournament when it was last held in 2019 at Hamilton Golf and Country Club with Covid responsible for its two-year hiatus.

The win marks the 21st TOUR victory of McIlroy’s career, moving him into a tie for 31st on the all-time TOUR wins list.

He moves ahead of Greg Norman, the commissioner of the LIV Golf League who McIlroy has butted heads with.

Tony Finau birdied on the final hole to finish in second two shots back, while Justin Thomas placed third.

Entering Sunday while sharing the lead with Finau, McIlroy quickly opened a gap by making five birdies en route to a 29 on the front nine.

Three straight birdies followed as the Irishman kept that momentum going on the back nine.

The 33-year-old got to 8-under through just 12 holes.

But McIlroy’s hot streak ended with two bogeys on Nos. 13 and 16, throwing him into a tie for the lead with Thomas.

However, the co-lead was short-lived as Thomas finished with back-to-back bogeys while Rory McIlroy scored birdies on his final two holes to win the Canadian Open.

Away from the drama of the lead, Justin Rose put on a show in the earlier hours of the final round, going eagle-birdie to start his day.

He followed that up with two more birdies and a bogey for an opening-nine score of 30.

The Englishman had an even better start to the back nine, going birdie-eagle-birdie before following it up with another birdie-eagle stretch as he arrived at the final hole with a chance to tie the lowest round in TOUR history with a birdie for a score of 58.

But he missed his approach past the green and bogeyed for an impressive 10-under 60.

He finished the tournament at 14-under in a tie for fourth with Sam Burns, who had a final-round 65 on Sunday.