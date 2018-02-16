Roots IVY sports gala

Staff Reporter

Rawalpindi

Roots IVY organized a week long IVY Sports gala at Roots IVY Riverview Campus. Budding athletes from all Roots IVY campuses nationwide participated with commendable display of teamwork, sportsmanship, and youthful exuberance.

A spectacular PT display was presented by students who were wearing colorful head bands and ribbons.

Numerous races that included hurdle race, skipping race, 200m Race and 500m Race were also held on the Prize Distribution day. The highlight of the Sports gala was the tug of war between the students and the faculty members that garnered thunderous applause and cheers from the audience. The IVY sports gala concluded with prize distribution ceremony whereby certificates and trophies were awarded to the winners. In the end the Chief Guest Madam Khadija Mushtaq applauded the efforts of teachers and students and gave away the prizes to the winners.