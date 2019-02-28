Roosevelt hotel renovation

IN a clear departure from the previous policy of selling precious assets of Pakistan International Airline (PIA) abroad to keep the airline afloat, the PTI government reportedly has decided to get renovated New York’s Roosevelt Hotel at a cost of $ 27 million to convert it into a mixed use building. A go ahead has also been given to the national flag carrier to complete a feasibility study on it by June this year.

Indeed the New York hotel is amongst the most precious overseas assets of the PIA and is located at such a prime location that it can be used to generate incremental profits. Some of its suites are amongst the most luxurious available in Manhattan. It is only the negligence of our concerned quarters that facilities such like Roosevelt instead of contributing to the income of the PIA became redundant and a burden on the national exchequer. And indeed selling everything owned by the state is not a good policy. So, we really appreciate the government for taking a very prudent decision vis-à-vis the multi-purpose use of the New York Hotel and we expect that the process of the professional study will also be completed within a given timeframe so that the facility could be made fully functional without any further delay. A similar decision needs to be made about five-star Scribe Hotel in Paris as such a course will definitely help significantly improve the revenues of the PIA. It is not only the political appointments but lack of accountability and mismanagement of resources that led the national flag carrier to the verge of collapse. Under the incumbent Chairman of PIA, the organization is heading in the right direction and undoubtedly with improvement in services and better management, the Airline can again win the confidence of the travellers and cut its losses significantly. We will also urge the government to fully support the PIA management in its pursuit for reviving the old glory of the national flag carrier.

