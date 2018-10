Mardan

Three children of same family were killed when roof of a dilapidated house collapsed in Mohib Banda area near Mardan on late Friday night.

The deceased were identified as two-year-old Hamza, three-year-old Khushbu and their 13-year-old aunt Shabeena. Mother of the two children was critically wounded.

Police and rescue teams reached the spot and retrieved the dead and injured from the debris shifted them to Mardan Medical Complex.—INP

