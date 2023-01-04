Cristiano Ronaldo refuted reports that he did not receive any other offers after leaving Manchester United before a move to Saudi Arabia’s Al Nassr during his introductory press conference.

The 37-year-old, who was officially unveiled as the club’s new signing last night, confirmed that he had offers on the table from European and North American clubs but decided to reject them in favour of this move.

“Nobody knows this, but I had many opportunities in Europe, Brazil, Australia, America, Portugal; many clubs tried to sign me. I gave my word to this club,” Ronaldo was quoted saying during the press conference.

“I want to give a different vision of this country and football. This is why I took this opportunity.”

Ronaldo content with Al Nassr move:

The five-time Ballon d’Or winner’s move to the Saudi Pro League was met with askance from the majority of the footballing world as they see it as a final cash grab by a superstar who is past his heyday.

Ronaldo, however, does not seem too bothered by the criticism.

“In Europe, my work is done. I won everything and played for the most important clubs in Europe. This is a new challenge.”

His statement holds weight in many aspects. In Europe, he won every individual and club trophy there is to win.

He has won seven league titles in England, Spain, and Italy, five UEFA Champions Leagues with Manchester United and Real Madrid while winning the Euros and the Nations League with Portugal.

The only trophy missing from his cabinet is the World Cup.

Ronaldo was also presented in front of a 25,000-capacity crowd at Mrsool Park in Riyadh who gathered to watch one of the best players in the history of the sport take part in his first training session with the club.

His move to Al Nassr is also reportedly the biggest contract ever in the history of football.

Ronaldo will earn a reported $75 million per year in base salary with other incentives taking his salary past 200 million per year.