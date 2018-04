Ronaldo penalty sends Real through after thrilling Juve fightback

Madrid

Cristiano Ronaldo showed nerves of steel to score an injury-time penalty and send holders Real Madrid into the semi-finals of the Champions League in extraordinary circumstances as they lost 3-1 to Juventus but won a thrilling tie 4-3 on aggregate.

Juventus looked to have staged a stunning revival at the Santiago Bernabeu to force extra time after Mario Mandzukic scored twice in the first half and Blaise Matuidi added a third on the hour mark after a goalkeeping clanger from Real’s Keylor Navas.

The goals cancelled out Real’s resounding 3-0 win in Turin a week earlier but Lucas Vazquez won a disputed injury-time penalty and Juventus goalkeeper and captain Gianluigi Buffon was given a straight red card for pushing English referee Michael Oliver as he vented his fury at the decision.

The Italian veteran, who is set to leave Juventus at the end of the season, was given a standing ovation from the home fans as he walked off the pitch in what is likely to be his last act in a long and eventful career in the Champions League.

Juve’s substitute goalkeeper Wojciech Szczesny came on but Ronaldo blasted into the top corner in the 98th minute to score for the 10th game running in this season’s competition, sending Real into the semi-finals for a record-extending eighth year in a row. “My pulse was racing but I stayed calm, I knew it was decisive,” said Ronaldo.

Juventus goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon remonstrates with referee Michael Oliver after being sent off. Photograph: Photo: Susana Vera/Reuters “We suffered and this has to serve as a lesson for us that in football you can’t take anything for granted, you have to keep fighting until the end.”

Real were missing influential captain Sergio Ramos through suspension and Mandzukic headed Juventus in front when the game was only 76 seconds old, meeting a sumptuous cross from former Madrid midfielder Sami Khedira.—AFP