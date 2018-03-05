Ronaldo passes 300 La Liga goals in Real win over Getafe

Madrid

Cristiano Ronaldo became only the second player ever to score 300 goals in La Liga as his double fired Real Madrid to a 3-1 victory over 10-man Getafe on Saturday. Gareth Bale opened the scoring at the Santiago Bernabeu before Ronaldo followed Lionel Messi in hitting his 300th and 301st goals after just 286 matches in the Spanish top flight. Messi needed 334 to reach the same mark.

Getafe’s Loic Remy was sent off in the 47th minute for a second yellow card but the visitors still threatened a comeback at 2-0, when Francisco Portillo converted a penalty, awarded for a foul by Nacho on Jorge Molina. Ronaldo had the last word, however, and his contribution is timely given Real now turn their attention to what could be a season-defining Champions League second leg with PSG on Tuesday, in which they lead 3-1.

In La Liga, Zinedine Zidane’s side move seven points behind second-placed Atletico Madrid, who play Barcelona on Sunday, while Getafe stay 10th. Bale also put his hand up for a starting spot in France by capping a lively display with a goal. He almost had a second late on but a curling shot nipped the post.

The Welshman’s starting spot at the Parc des Princes is not assured, however, his 90 minutes here perhaps even an indicator that his rest is to come in midweek. But, on a night when his 117th La Liga appearance saw him pass David Beckham as the division’s most capped British player, Bale delivered a timely reminder of his quality.

Zidane started with the full attacking compliment of Ronaldo, Bale, Karim Benzema and Isco, with Benzema and Ronaldo the most advanced and the other two allowed to drift.

Real dominated the early exchanges, albeit without creating any clear-cut chances, but Bale was in the right place at the right time in the 24th minute.

Sergio Ramos and Isco both challenged for Benzema’s deep cross to the back post and as the ball dropped invitingly eight yards out, Bale applied the finish.

Perhaps buoyed by his goal and, now positioned off the left, Bale was playing with a swagger, lofting one excellent ball through to Benzema, and then later nicking possession and dancing his way through the Getafe midfield.

It was no surprise when Ronaldo doubled their advantage on the stroke of half-time. Benzema fooled the Getafe defence with a superb reverse pass before his partner dummied inside and drilled the ball into the far corner.

Getafe’s task became even tougher two minutes into the second half as Remy, previously of Chelsea and Newcastle, clattered Nacho in the neck with his arm.

He was awarded a second yellow card by referee Mario Lopez but it could have merited a direct red. —APP