Cristiano Ronaldo scored his first ever goal in the Europa League as Manchester United bounced back from their opening day loss to register a 2-0 win against Sheriff Tiraspol away from home.

Jadon Sancho put United in front in the 17th minute when he was found by Christian Eriksen after a slick passing move. The hosts responded by going close through Iyayi Atiemwen whose drilled shot went just wide of the post.

Sancho almost got his second goal of the game moments later but was denied by Stjepan Radeljic who made a goal-line clearance to keep his side in the game. His effort proved futile as Patrick Kpozo fouled Dalot in the box and Ronaldo dispatched the resulting penalty for his 699th club goal to seal all three points for his side.

Despite their win over Sheriff, United still sit second in their Europa League group E behind leaders Real Sociedad who followed up their win over the Red Devils with a 2-1 win over Omonia.

In another fixture, AS Roma and Paulo Dybala kept up their impressive form with a 3-0 win over Helsingin Jalkapalloklubi. Dybala got the scoring going in the 47th minute before Lorenzo Pellegrini added a second two minutes later and Andrea Belloti completed the scoreline in the 68th.

Perhaps the most surprising result of matchday 2 was FC Midtjylland hammering Serie A’s Lazio 5-1.

Freiburg, Feyenoord, Qarabag, Braga, Real Betis, West Ham and Villarreal also registered wins.