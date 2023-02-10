Cristiano Ronaldo finally broke his goal-scoring shackles for Al Nassr scoring 4 goals in a rout of Al Wehda at King Abdulaziz Sports City Stadium.

The Portuguese scored all four goals for his side during their 4-0 which keeps Al Nassr at the top of the Saudi Pro League standings.

Ronaldo seemingly struggled in his first two games, not finding the back of the net since moving to Saudi Arabia in a record-setting move from Manchester United after his contract was terminated by the club but has found his footing in recent games, scoring 5 times in two outings.

Ronaldo opened the scoring in the 21st minute when he raced to a played-through ball before firing past Abdulquddus Atiah with his left foot for the 500th league goal of his legendary career.

His second was a near-copied image of the first, with his right foot doing to job this time before Ronaldo completed his hattrick from the penalty spot in the 51st minute.

The striker was adamant about making up for lost time and scored his 4th in the 61st minute after another surging run saw him one-on-one with the keeper who managed to save his first attempt. Still, the rebound fell in Ronaldo’s path who easily dispatched it into an empty net.

After taking care of Al Wehda, Ronaldo will be hoping to keep his newfound form for Al Nassr going against Al-Taawoun in their next game.