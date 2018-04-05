Ronaldo double powers Real to win over Juventus

Turin

Cristiano Ronaldo scored a record-breaking goal and a stunning overhead bicycle kick to bury Juventus 3-0 on Tuesday in a rematch of last year’s Champions League final.

Ronaldo became the first player to score in 10 consecutive Champions League games after just as Real Madrid beat Juventus 3-0 in the first leg of the quarter-finals in Turin, but it was his second goal that everybody will remember.

The Portuguese superstar surpassed himself with a breathtaking overhead hit from inside the box to help put holders Real Madrid closer to the semi-finals. “One of the most beautiful goals in the history of football,” said Real Madrid coach Zinedine Zidane.

It took him only two minutes and 47 seconds to open the scoring in Turin, flicking in Isco’s cross.

But the jeers of the home fans turned to applause and earned him a standing ovation after 64 minutes when Dani Carvajal crossed back into the area where Ronaldo connected with an outrageous bicycle kick.

Ronaldo responded by putting his hand to his heart and giving a slight bow of gratitude to the crowd.

“The applause for Cristiano says it all,” said Carvajal. “Cristiano does things sometimes that only he can do,” said Zidane. “It can be said that it is one of the most beautiful goals in the history of football.

“It’s maybe not as beautiful as mine in Glasgow,” joked Zidane of his goal against Bayer Leverkusen in 2002 that gave Real their ninth Champions League title. “I’m the coach but I’m also a football fan, when I see something like that … that’s why Ronaldo is different from others because he can do that kind of thing.

“I’m happy for him and happy to have him on our team.” Ronaldo has been on a goalscoring streak of 19 goals in his last nine games for Real — 28 in 2018 — a feat which even Zidane has said makes him jealous. He has now scored 16 goals in his past 10 Champions League games — 14 goals this season and a double in last year’s final against Juventus.

He holds the record for Champions League goals scored with 119. “The Juventus fans applauded Ronaldo but also for his team,” said Zidane. “It’s beautiful. You don’t see that everywhere.”

But Real doubled their lead when confusion in the Juve defence allowed Ronaldo to keep alive an attack, Dani Carvajal crossing back into the area where Ronaldo connected with an outrageous bicycle kick, a strike that earned the applause of the home crowd. Just a minute later Dybala received his second yellow card for a raised boot on Carvajal, and with a man down there was no stopping Real Madrid with Marcelo getting the third past Buffon.

“I feel great regret and disappointment,” said Buffon. “Because we probably won’t be able to go forward in the tournament and that is a regret, a big regret, but it’s also true that when you meet certain opponents, you must have a clear enough head to recognise they are objectively stronger.”—APP