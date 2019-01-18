Romanian national poet Eminescu birth anniversary celebrated

The birth anniversary celebration of Romanian national poet Mihai Eminescu held Friday at the embassy of Romania here to honor his work in literature and poetry.

The event was organized by the Pakistan-Romania Friendship Association (PRFA) in the connection of Romania’s regional cultur day celebration earlier this week. Speaking at the occasion Ambassador of Romania Nicolae Goia said it is a great honor for us to celebrate our national poet birth anniversary and Romanian‘s regional cultural day with Pakistani people as an important celebration.

He said every year, Romanian culture day is celebrated on January 15th, honoring the birth of Mihai Eminescu, Romanians and Moldavians’ national poet. Ambassador said that Eminesu’s work was indebted to the romanticism of western European poetry but placed an emphasis on his own national allegiances. He said Mihai stood firmly against any kind of oppression and promoted heroically the aspiration of Romanian people for liberty, freedom and independence.—APP

Share on: WhatsApp