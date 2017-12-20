Romania Ambassador visits Sialkot

Our Correspondent

Siakot

The Envoy of Romania in Pakistan Niculaie Goia on Tuesday said that Romania was keen interested to boost mutual trade ties with Pakistan in different fields. He expressed these views while addressing an important meeting of Sialkot exporters held at Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry(SCCI).

Romanion Ambassador asked the Sialkot exporters to divert their business activities towards Romania,saying that the Sialkot exporters have great potential to explore and capture the international trade markets of Romania by exporting their world class traditional and non-traditional export products.