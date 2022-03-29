Roman Abramovich victim of alleged poisoning

Roman Abramovich has been the victim of alleged poisoning after participating in Ukraine-Russia peace negotiations according to multiple reports.

The Russian billionaire reportedly suffered sore eyes and peeling skin after peace talks on the Ukraine-Belarus border earlier this month where two Ukrainian peace negotiators were also said to have suffered the same fate.

A U.S. official, however, refuted the claim that Roman Abramovich has been the victim of poisoning and said on the condition of anonymity that the sickening of Russian billionaire and Ukrainian peace negotiators was due to an environmental factor, not poisoning.

The soon-to-be-former Chelsea owner has fully recovered from his ordeal. The health of the Ukrainian negotiators, who include Ukrainian MP Rustem Umerov, has improved as well since the incident on March 3rd.