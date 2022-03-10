Roman Abramovich sanctioned by UK government

Chelsea’s Russian owner Roman Abramovich has been sanctioned by the UK government amid an ongoing crackdown on Russian oligarchs.

The Chelsea Football Club owner is one of the seven Russian oligarchs who have had sanctions placed on them by the Uk’s ministers on Thursday. As a result, Roman Abramovich has had his assets frozen along with being prohibited by transactions with UK individuals and businesses and faces a travel ban and transport sanctions as well.

Abramovich announced that he intends to sell Chelsea after two decades of ownership, with net proceeds from the sale to be donated to all victims of the war in Ukraine. The sanctions will, however, come into force before the sale of the football club, estimated to be worth around £3bn, is able to take place.

Culture Secretary Nadine Dorries acknowledged the decision would have an impact on Chelsea Football Club but said a special license would enable it to continue operating.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said: “There can be no safe havens for those who have supported Putin’s vicious assault on Ukraine.