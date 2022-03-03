Roman Abramovich puts Chelsea up for sale

Roman Abramovich has announced that he is selling Chelsea Football Club after 19 years in charge and will donate the money made from the sale to help victims of the war in Ukraine.

Abramovich’s position as an owner of a Premier League club had been under growing uncertainty since he announced plans to transfer the care and stewardship of Chelsea to the trustees of the club’s charitable foundation last Saturday.

That move came amid calls for him to face sanctions. Although Roman Abramovich has vehemently refuted reports suggesting his closeness to Putin or that he has done anything to merit being sanctioned, the growing pressure seems to have taken its toll on the Russian.

Hansjorg Wyss, a Swiss businessman, has already made a play to buy the club. The 86-year-old, worth a reported £4.3bn, has reportedly partnered with Todd Boehly, the part-owner of the LA Dodgers, who is worth an estimated £5bn.

Several more investors are reportedly involved, with at least two others understood to be from the US. Interested parties have till March 15th to make official bids. Javed Afridi has also reportedly shown interest in owning a part of the club.

Abramovich’s reported links to the Russian regime could lead to complications in dealing with Chelsea. Nevertheless, there are strong indications that Abramovich will receive at least two firm offers for Chelsea by the end of the week.

No English club has won more trophies than Chelsea since Abramovich bought the club for £140 million in 2003.

Last month’s Club World Cup triumph was their 19th major trophy in addition to two Community Shields, becoming only the fifth European team to win every possible competition in their respective country.