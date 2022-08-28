Juventus and AS Roma had to settle for a draw at the Juventus Stadium in a heavyweight clash in Serie A.

Dusan Vlahovic’s early strike was cancelled out by Tammy Abraham as the two remained unbeaten with a point each.

Jose Mourinho’s Roma side went behind in just the second minute when Vlahovic’s freekick found the back of Rui Patrizio’s net for his third goal of the season. It was the Serb’s first goal against Roma since making a switch to Serie A in 2018.

Juventus then enjoyed a dominant spell with Alex Sandro and Juan Cuadrado going close before Manuel Locatelli was denied by VAR in the 25th minute.

With Roma struggling, Mourinho tried to turn the tide by introducing Stephan El Shaarawy and youngster Nicola Zalewski but it changed little to change their fortune as Juventus kept pressing with Cuadrado going close once again.

The tide changed in the 69th minute when Tammy Abraham turned Paulo Dybala’s cross into the back of the net to equal things. Things almost went from bad to worse for Juventus when Lorenzo Pellegrini’s corner almost went over the line for Roma before being cleared by substitute Arkadiusz Milik on his debut.

Juve’s inefficiency in front of the goal almost caught up to them but they managed to hang for a point.

Roma will next host newly-promoted Monza while Juve hosts Spezia looking to get their title bid back on track. With two wins and a draw, Roma remains third in the standings on seven points while Juventus are sixth with five points.

Elsewhere, AC Milan returned to the top of the table thanks to a 2-0 win over Bologna with Rafael Leao and Olivier Giroud finding the net for the Serie A champions.