AS Roma continued to flash their Serie A title credentials with a win over Inter Milan while AC Milan stayed in the hunt for their second successive title with a narrow win over Empoli.

Paulo Dybala and Chris Smalling found the net for the visitors at San Siro to secure a 2-1 comeback win over Inter after Federico Dimarco had put the home side ahead.

Inter began the match on the front foot and Edin Dzeko found the back of the net in the 11th minute as Roma’s defence faltered only for his goal to be disallowed by VAR for offside. The home side did eventually go in front in the 30th minute when defender Dimarco beat Rui Patricio with a tame effort.

Roma did not have to wait long for their equaliser as Dybala beat Samir Handanovic for his fourth goal of the season since his move from Juventus.

Inter came close to regaining the lead in the 63rd minute but Hakan Calhanoglu’s free-kick crashed against the woodwork before Smalling scored the eventual winner in the 75th minute by heading in Lorenzo Pellegrini’s ball.

The win over Inter leaves Roma fourth on the Serie A table while the hosts slip to 7th in the standings after having lost four out of eight league games this season.

Inter’s city rivals AC Milan did not have a great outing against Empoli until a dramatic turnaround in the final stages to seal a 3-1 win.

Ante Rebic broke the deadlock in the 79th minute before Nedim Bajrami scored in the 92nd minute to equalise things. There was more drama to come as Fode Ballo-Toure and Rafael Leao scored twice in the third and sixth minute of added time to rescue all three points for the visitors.