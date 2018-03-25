Rollback of 18th amendment to be disastrous: Rabbani

Karachi

Former Senate chairman Raza Rabbani has said that some elements want to ‘roll back’ the 18th amendment “which will prove to be a disaster for Pakistan”.

“Pakistan is created on the basis of federation. If you try to weaken the federal character of Pakistan, it will bring bad consequences,” said Rabbani while talking as chief guest during a programme organised to pay tribute to communist and peasants’ leader Jam Saqi. He paid rich tribute to comrade Jam Saqi and said all political parties had evolved consensus on the 18th amendment which had been passed unanimously.

“Don’t open this Panadora’s box… don’t add new factor of terrorism to an already beleaguered society in Pakistan,” he remarked.

Rabbani warned that any judicial or military law would be harmful for the country since all martial laws had left bad effects on Pakistan.

He said that the 18th amendment was aimed at devolving the powers to the provinces and giving provincial autonomy, but some elements were not happy over it.

“After this law, the education and health are provincial subjects, but the federal government does not allow the provinces to make change in curriculum,” he said.