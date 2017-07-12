Role of youth in dev highlighted: Zubair

The Governor of Sindh, Muhammad Zubair, has spoken of the significant role of the youths towards the development and betterment of the country.

He was speaking at the oath-taking of the federal and provincial cabinets of the Youth Parliament at the Governor House here, says a statement on Tuesday. The Governor pointed out that 60 percent of the country’s population consist of youths.

In view of this, he added, it is incumbent upon the youngsters that while acquiring education they should participate in the nation- building activities.

Zubair also lauded the role of the Youth Parliament for providing opportunities to the youngsters for positive activities and for training to prepare future’s leadership. He said that for encouraging talented youngsters, Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif introduced the laptop scheme so that they could benefit from the modern technology.

Governor was glad to note that 30 percent of the members of the Youth Parliament consists of females.—APP

