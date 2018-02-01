Role of regional police in law & order

Muhammad Nadeem Bhatti

Crime is world phenomena and with course of time it is going to be a complicated one. All over the world especially in technically developed countries, criminologists and detectives are adopting new methods to beat crime through the latest criminal investigation techniques. But, in the country like Pakistan, the sources of criminal investigation are mostly same as were in the past. In this research an effort has been made to understand the historical perspective of criminal investigation in this part of the world.

What are the modern facilities to carry out the investigation? What pattern? What trends and reality is prevailing at our police to conduct the criminal investigation? Before understanding the criminal investigation in Pakistan, it is important to go through its definition. The collection of information and evidence for identifying, apprehending, and convicting suspected offenders. Now if criminal investigation is being concluded the result would come out to ask the questions as given below: Who? What? Where? When? Why & How? The purpose of all these definitions and questions is to find out the guilt or make legal efforts to search out the truth through various sources adopted by law enforcement agency/police to produce and prove in the court of law.

Thus criminal investigation has great importance in any society of the world. But in Pakistan situation is entirely different and concerned police is authorized to conduct criminal investigation (inquiry) at various levels in the same department. In Pakistan the investigation process starts when police stations are contacted by victim, or some police official, councilor or a community headman or watchman. Private citizens can also lodge the report of occurrence of a crime in a locality or phone call or complaint about any illegality. The court of jurisdiction directives on victim submission or contact of local informers.

According to the various concern education is an essential part to recognize aim of life and duties to make better dedicated life in each area of society. Although Pakistan has value of a large number of less educated people which cannot recognize their duties as well don’t feel hesitate or reluctant to be harmful and to snatch those things which they usually don’t have in their own life. It’s a world phenomenon. How much you will work you will find accordingly. But illiterate people want to get rich in one night.

How is it possible? Even it is impossible. It’s been more than 70 years to make better correction and to lead better life standard of Pakistan which is still questionable as well as every political party describe they are the only unique party of Pakistan which can better help to rebuild the assets of the nation. But as soon as season changes as well as the feelings change. Where a person feels that he is working personally for this cause he should earn more than anybody to his self. These are some reasons which follow the crime into regions and the people who have power they rule over as a might is right. Although it’s a wrong thinking which harsh to other one and this curse makes them criminal. As well as we consider the regional Law & Order situation like Faisalabad which is called as a Manchester and industrial city of Pakistan and which is rich area of Pakistan as an agricultural and industrial Hub. But as well the crime ratio is as high due to illiteracy and feudal lord system.

To avoid such these circumstances Chief Minister Punjab Shahbaz Sharif and Inspector General Punjab Captain Arif Nawaz is determined to handle these types of criminals with iron hands with the appointment of Bilal Sadiq kamyana as a regional police officer who is working exceptionally to decrease the crime rate and willing to make Faisalabad as a land of peace. After going through the study of the office record of RPO in his duration on account of concerted effort the regional police officer has made the remarkable achievements.

The criminals arrested from previous records are 5522 and POs arrested are 20386 with category A of 3573 and category B of 16813. Head money POs are 9 and arrested CAs are 4063 (Category A 2008 n Category B 2055) according to Cr.Pc sections 110/and 109 are 4915, Old cases are traced 990, Cases convicted are 8136, Police encounters are 23, criminals killed 23 while arrested are 9. Property recovered of Rs. 362800636. motorcycles recovered of Rs. 53793450, cars recovered of Rs.57961470, cash recovered of Rs.103120057, cattle heads of Rs.44995974, gold ornaments and household articles of Rs. 102929685 and number of gangs busted are 106. Illicit arms recovery cases are 3848 with kalashankoves are 99, rifles 266, guns 670, pistols 2770, revolvers 77, carbines 50, knives 23 and cartridges 41227.

The cases of Narcotics recovery are 5000 with charas of 2377.133Kg, opium of 65.601Kg, heroin of 41.228Kg, liquor of 70564 bottles, and lahan of 8254 litres. Appeals decided are 1088, disciplinary cases decided are 9, formal inspections are 22 and informal inspection are 40. Honesty is the best policy if a person feels if as he is deputed as a senior officer he can be the role model in front of his junior colleagues by proving himself as a dedicated and devoted hard worker and good serving for the nation. It is his moral duty to understand the value of his standardization and seniority. Senior police officers should set Alternative Dispute Resolution System division vise to avoid over burden on police stations. They should select honest personalities into markets and areas to play their vital rule for a better society. For any small issue everyone goes to the police station and courts but due to these council problems can be solved easily within few days although it’s a fashion of Europe and high qualified societies. We should adopt this system for easy and instant justice for happy living hood.

—The writer is Chairman Pakistan Columnist Council