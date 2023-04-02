Role of youth in promoting interfaith harmony | By Asif Khurshid

Role of youth in promoting interfaith harmony

PAKISTAN is a country with a predominantly Muslim population, but it is also home to significant numbers of Christians, Hindus, Sikhs, and other minority communities. The founder of Pakistan, Quaid-i-Azam’s vision for Pakistan was based on the principles of equality, justice, and religious freedom. He believed that every citizen had the right to practice their religion without fear or discrimination. Throughout his political career, Quaid-e-Azam promoted worked to bridge the divide between different religious communities. He believed that dialogue and understanding were the keys to resolving conflicts and building a more peaceful and prosperous society.

Efforts are being made to promote interfaith harmony and create a more tolerant society. Non-governmental organizations and civil society groups have taken up the cause of religious minorities and are working to promote dialogue and understanding between different religious communities. These groups are also advocating for better legal protections for religious minorities and pushing for greater accountability for those who commit acts of violence against them. Interfaith dialogues, conferences, and seminars are also being organized to bring together religious leaders, scholars, and activists from different faiths to discuss issues of common concern and promote mutual respect and understanding. These initiatives have the potential to create a more inclusive and tolerant society, where religious diversity is celebrated and respected. In addition, the government has taken some steps to address the issue of interfaith harmony. For instance, the National Commission for Interfaith Harmony and the Ministry of Religious Affairs have been established to promote interfaith dialogue and protect the rights of religious minorities. The government has also initiated programs to promote religious education and tolerance in schools and universities. Despite these efforts, much more needs to be done to create a truly harmonious society in Pakistan. The government must take stronger action to combat religious extremism and ensure that perpetrators of violence against religious minorities are brought to justice. It should also promote greater understanding and respect for different religious traditions and support initiatives that promote interfaith dialogue and cooperation.

Interfaith harmony is a critical issue that is becoming increasingly important in today’s world. With the rise of religious extremism, sectarianism, and intolerance, it is essential that young people take an active role in promoting understanding and cooperation between people of different faiths.

The youth in society can play a pivotal role in promoting interfaith harmony by instilling values of tolerance, respect, empathy, and understanding among themselves and others. They can achieve this through volunteering for community service, leveraging social media platforms to spread positive messages, and educating others on the importance of religious diversity. By promoting mutual respect and appreciation for different beliefs and cultures, the younger generation can create a more harmonious and inclusive society that fosters unity and celebrates diversity.

One way in which youth can contribute to interfaith harmony is by promoting tolerance and respect. By engaging in constructive dialogue and seeking to understand the perspectives and beliefs of others, young people can promote mutual respect and appreciation for diversity. They can also speak out against prejudice and discrimination, and advocate for a more inclusive and tolerant society.Another way in which young people can promote interfaith harmony is by fostering empathy and understanding. By engaging in interfaith activities and building meaningful relationships with people of different faiths, young people can develop a sense of shared humanity and learn to appreciate the similarities and differences between religions and cultures. Volunteering for community service projects that promote interfaith harmony is also an important way in which young people can contribute to a more harmonious society. By working together with people of different faiths to help the less fortunate, young generation can create a positive impact on their community and promote understanding and cooperation between different religious communities.

The positive use of social media can also be a powerful tool for promoting interfaith harmony. Young people can use social media to share positive stories of interfaith cooperation and promote peaceful coexistence. They can also use social media to counter negative stereotypes and challenge prejudice and intolerance.

The younger generation holds a crucial responsibility in advancing interfaith harmony within society. By promoting tolerance and respect, cultivating empathy and understanding, engaging in community service, using social media for positive messages, and educating others, they can play a significant role in building a more harmonious and inclusive society that caters to everyone.

—The writer is contributing columnist, based in Islamabad.

