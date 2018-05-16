Role of teachers in uplift of students is imperative: Irfan

Book on Pakistan’s ‘ideal teachers’ launched

Zubair Qureshi

A book titled Roshni kay Safeer: Pakistan kay Misali Asaatza or “Ambassadors of Light: Pakistan’s role model teachers” published by National Language Promotion Department (NLPD) launched here Tuesday at a ceremony that was attended by prominent personalities representing academia and literature.

Adviser to Prime Minister on National History & Literary Heritage Irfan Siddiqui was the chief guest on the occasion while eminent scholar and former Rector of the IIU Prof Fateh Muhammad Malik presided over the launching ceremony. Irfan Siddiqui while commending the book, said role of teachers in uplift of students’ lives cannot be denied. They literally catapult their entire views on life and leave lasting imprints on their personality make-up. I know many such teachers who though taught in the classrooms only and lived a secluded life yet their students still remember them and attribute their success to those silent mentors who devoted their lives for them. The book in fact is a tribute to all such teachers, he said and NLPD must be acknowledged for that. He said teachers in science and religious teachings are also included in the list and more such books would be published in the days to come. DG NLPD, Iftikhar Arif while welcoming the guests said the book in fact was an idea of Irfan Siddiqui himself and was only materialized by his department.

Prof Fateh Muhammad Malik said the book gives us a glimpse of those sanguine teachers of olden times who not only imparted knowledge and teaching on the students but also sorted out their problems and acted like a friend. The book “Roshni Kay Safeer” is a first step towards remembering those great teachers, said Prof Fateh Muhammad Malik. Dr Masoom Yasinzai on the occasion remembered a teacher of his saying he was still following that great man’s footsteps. He said today students are not tolerant because they don’t take their teachers as their role models. Engr Aamir Hasan said in the book, his father’s name is also given.