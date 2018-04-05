Role of SRU highlighted

Staff Reporter

Columbia University and George Washington University held lectures in regarding initiatives from the Punjab province under the leadership of its Chief Minister which aim to eliminate Violence Against Women in a holistic manner.

Salman Sufi, Director General-Chief Minister Punjab’s Strategic Reforms Unit (SRU)was invited to deliver a lecture on ‘Innovative approach for combating violence against women in Pakistan’ at Columbia University. He will further be addressing George Washington University on the lecture titled ‘Pakistan’s approach to combat Violence Against Women (VAW)’ on 5th April 2018.In the said lectures, the DG SRU will highlight the women-centric reforms introduced by the Chief Minister’s SRU as well as discuss the Chief Minister’s plan of action for the next five years to tackle VAW in Punjab.

Under the guidance of the Chief Minister, the SRU spearheaded the drafting and passage of the historic Punjab Protection of Women Against Violence Act 2016 which criminalizes all forms of Violence Against Women whether it be verbal, physical, economic or psychological abuse as well as cyber crime and stalking. Prior to this, neither was Violence Against Women present in a well-defined manner in the legislation nor were civil remedies in place for victims of violence.