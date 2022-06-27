Role of provinces in NAP will be restored: PM

Says nation united on counter-terrorism narrative, standing side by side with armed forces

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said on Sunday that the role of the provinces in the National Action Plan will be restored, saying it didn’t exist in the last four years which he said led to increase in terrorism in the country.

The prime minister referred to the rise in terrorism-related incidents during the last four years against the backdrop of 56 per cent increase in the number of terror attacks in 2021. A report of the Pakistan Institute for Conflict and Security Studies had revealed that militants carried out 294 attacks, killing 388 people and wounding another 606 in 2021.

“The role of the provinces in the National Action Plan will be restored, which did not exist in the last four years,” the premier said after he chaired a meeting on law and order in Lahore, adding that ignoring provinces’ role in NAP has increased terrorism in the last four years of PTI government tenure. In Sunday’s meeting, the premier was apprised of the latest law and order situation in the country. PM Shehbaz expressed concern over the rise in street crimes, saying public opinion about police and law enforcement agencies could only be changed by performance.

During the meeting, a briefing was given on the eradication of terrorism and the threats posed in this regard. Also, the measures to curb terror financing and enforcement of laws were reviewed. PM Shahbaz praised the law enforcement agencies for fulfilling the Financial Action Task Force conditions, saying the whole nation was unanimously standing against terrorism and stands by its armed forces and law enforcement agencies.

“We will continue our struggle till the complete eradication of terrorism,” the PM said. “We will not compromise on Pakistan’s security and defence.” While directing the law enforcement agencies to ensure protection of lives and property of the people across the country, he said ensuring law and order was a key requirement for the recovery and development of Pakistan’s economy.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, while expressing concern over rise in street crimes in Punjab province, directed the provincial government to take measures for protection of lives and properties of the people.

The meeting also reviewed implementation of the steps to eliminate the sources of terror financing and relevant laws.