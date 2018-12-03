Role of Patwari system

THE Supreme Court, on Sunday, issued notices to all provincial governments in a suo motu case pertaining to the functioning of patwarkhanas in urban areas. Heading two-member Bench of the apex court, Chief Justice Saqib Nisar asked under what law the patwar circle is functioning when the Punjab Land Revenue Authority had already been established.

The court has taken suo moto notice of the menace of corruption and record tampering at patwarkhanas and hopefully this would be taken to the logical conclusion to provide genuine relief to the people, who have long been exploited by patwari mafia. Thana and patwari are at the root of most of the disputes and litigation both in rural and urban areas of the country. Reforms in patwar system would surely help reduce the burden of cases on courts as majority of cases pertain to record tempering and lack of transparency in land record. It was because of the rampant corruption that the Punjab Government as well as other provinces initiated the process of computerization of land record and it was hailed as a welcome step to bring efficiency to the land management system, improving the recovery of land revenue and eliminating corruption of the revenue staff. In Punjab, theoretically, most of the land record has been computerized and this should have led to elimination of the role of patwari but the fact that the official still has a role in record management and issuance of documents is a clear testimony that there is something wrong with the system. It is quite obvious that patwari alone cannot change land record or temper it to the benefit of someone and disadvantage of the other without tacit approval by his seniors, who are supposed to minutely supervise his working but also support of the influential and political leadership of the area concerned. It is because of this that till today it is priority of MPAs and MNAs to get SHOs and patwaris of their choice posted in their areas. This culture needs to be changed and we hope the apex court would come out with a genuine and implementable plan of action for the provinces to get rid of this mafia.

