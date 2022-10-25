Role of Pakistan in liberation of (now) AJK | By Abdul Basit Alvi

Role of Pakistan in liberation of (now) AJK

KASHMIRIS around the globe celebrate Youm-e-Tasees (Liberation Day of AJK) on 24th October each year.

It’s the day when the Azad Government of the State of Jammu and Kashmir was established which was led by Sardar Ibrahim Khan as its first President.

The day came not so easily whereas the Azad State was established after many sacrifices of Kashmiris, Pakistanis and Pak Army.

At the time of partition in 1947 when the British left the Indo-Pak subcontinent, there were options for the princely states to choose either to join India, Pakistan or remain independent.

The Maharaja of Jammu and Kashmir wanted his state to remain independent whereas Muslims in the State and in the Frontier Districts province (currently Gilgit-Baltistan) had wanted to join Pakistan.

About 3000 Pakhtoons from the (then) North-West Frontier Province NWFP) of Pakistan entered Jammu and Kashmir on 21st October 1947 to liberate Jammu and Kashmir from the brutal regime of Maharaja.

They were led by experienced military leaders and were equipped with modern arms.

The Maharaja-led Government was stunned to see such brave and devoted people from Pakistan which were full with the spirit of “Jihad” and “Shahadat”.

The maharaja’s crumbling forces were unable to withstand the onslaught. The raiders captured the towns of Muzaffarabad and Baramulla, the latter of which is 32 kilometres northwest of the state capital Srinagar.

On October 24, the Maharaja requested military assistance from India, which responded that it was unable to help him unless he acceded to join India.

Accordingly, on October 26, 1947, Maharaja Hari Singh signed an Instrument of Accession, handing over control of defence, external affairs and communications to the Government of India in return for military aid.

Indian troops were immediately airlifted into Srinagar. Pakistan intervened subsequently.

War was fought between the Pakistan Army and Indian Army which resulted in the liberation of Azad Jammu and Kashmir and restricting the Indian army to the other side of the line of control.

Of course the journey is not complete yet as our one arm is still under control of our enemy but we should remain hopeful and optimistic that the day is not far off when both parts of the body will join together.

Since 1947, Pakistan has fought three wars on Kashmir and proved to be true well-wishers of Kashmir.

Pakistan has raised the issue on an international level on several occasions. They have tried their level best to actively fight our case on all forums.

The Pakistan Army has lost thousands of precious lives for us and they are protecting our borders with quite a professional approach. Pakistanis love Kashmiris whereas Kashmiris’ feelings are not opposite as well.

Our hearts beat with Pakistan and the majority on both sides of the line of control wants to remain with Pakistan.

Readers: Lively nations always accept the reality and the reality is that along with historic sacrifices of Kashmiris, the notable role of Pakistan and Pakistan Army can’t be ignored in Liberation of Azad Jammu & Kashmir.

The active and solid participation of Pakistani Pakhtoons in the liberation movement and useful intervention of the Pakistan Army resulted in creation of this Azad State and on the day of 24th October, we acknowledge their remarkable role in our liberation.

—The writer is contributing columnist, based in Muzaffarabad.