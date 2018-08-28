Role of overseas Kashmiris to highlight Kashmir dispute laudable: Sardar Masood

ISLAMABAD : President Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Sardar Masood Khan has said that role of the overseas Kashmiris to highlight longstanding Kashmir dispute in its true perspective at international fora is laudable.

The AJK President stated this while talking to a delegation of overseas Kashmiris from France at Kashmir House in Islamabad on Tuesday.

Sardar Masood Khan urged them to establish strong contacts with their respective parliamentarians persuading them to raise voice for the people of Kashmir.

He said overseas Kashmiris and Pakistanis should also brief business community of their respective countries about the ongoing genocide of Kashmiris by Indian troops in held valley.

Referring to the recently published report of United Nation on human rights violations in Kashmir, the AJK President asked the delegates to inform the parliamentarians about this report.

The report carries details of the Indian atrocities on the innocent Kashmiris demanding for the fundamental right to self determination.

