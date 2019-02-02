Role of opportunist technocrats in politics

Muhammad Asif

WE rightly think that feudal system is one of the major causes of failure of political system and democracy in Pakistan. But have we ever thought that the politicians who hail from other segments of society, like journalists, lawyers, generals, and even those who belong to middle and lower middle classes have done with this country? As a student, I was quite active in students’ politics. Sheikh Rashid Ahmed, Pervez Rashid and Mehtab Abbasi were my classmates. Other famous and very active politicians from Rawalpindi like Pervez Khattak, Nayyar Bokhari, Raja Basharat, etc. were our contemporaries. In 2014, a classmate of mine, who met me after forty years, asked me why I left politics which is most paying business in Pakistan. He gave me the example of a number of politicians, who despite having no home constituency, were occupying important positions such as Senators and members of National Assembly on reserved seats.

Such politicians, who do not have any following or constituency to contest even for a seat of a Nazim of a Union Council, are found in every major political party. This lot of individuals, including both men and women, have been surviving in politics for decades. Their chief qualification is the ability and skill to defend the wrongdoings of their leadership with the fullest sincerity and conviction. They are willing to loyally serve any master as obedient servants, who guarantees them the membership of the Senate or National Assembly, a party office or lucrative headship of a government department.

For the majority of such politicians, politics is a full-time risk free business or occupation. Without having ever contested/won a seat of national or provincial assembly, they are occupying important positions in their parties. Majority of such politicians is housed in PML (N). A well-known politician started his practical life as an unskilled worker in PIA (probably due to lack of requisite qualification for some technical/clerical post) before joining PML (N). But after joining politics, he has been serving as a Senator since long. Other than his loyalty as a member of the workforce of the Sharifs, he hardly has any credentials to be the member of the upper house of Pakistan’s Parliament. The lower level party workers are appointed as the Managing Directors or Director Generals of government departments, having approved budget worth billions of rupees, whenever their party come in power, without any eligibility, qualification or merit. One such political worker of PML (N), who must have served as the MD thrice, during each of the three tenures of PML (N), was removed from his post as the MD of Evacuees Trust by the Supreme Court of Pakistan on account of inefficiency and mismanagement.

Some renowned lawyers, journalists, retired generals and writers are also included in this category. Some of such politicians despite being intellectuals and reputed professionals in their respective fields, do not hesitate to serve under ill-reputed party leaders or even young newcomers in politics, who are of their children’s age, only for their political survival. One such lawyer, who has done Ph D from a blacklisted foreign university, filed a petition in the Supreme Court of Pakistan to reopen the trial of late Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto, after resigning as a federal minister, to consolidate his position in Pakistan People’s Party (PPP). But once sidelined by his party leadership because of skillful manoeuvring of his rival group headed by another highly respected lawyer (who played a key role in the lawyers movement in 2007), he left PPP to join Pakistan Tehrik-e-Insaf (PTI), which has become a safe haven for such political orphans.

A well-known TV anchor, who too holds a dubious Ph D degree, has been elected as the member of National Assembly from Karachi as the candidate of PTI, despite his past loyalty with Altaf Hussain, who is considered a traitor by PTI. Another professionally sound journalist, who was considered a self-respecting person, opted to join PML (N) to start a political career, in early 1990s. He left his party during the testing times to become a supporter of Pervaiz Musharraf, who had overthrown the government of Nawaz Sharif on 12 October 1999. Besides serving as a Federal Minister, he held important positions in PML (Q), which is headed by the main political rivals of Nawaz Sharif. He rejoined PML (N) before the Senate elections. He was not only accepted, but also nominated as the PML (N) candidate for the Senate elections. If Nawaz Sharif had learned from his past experience, he shouldn’t have welcomed back such individuals in his party, whose disloyalty is proven beyond any doubt. Despite Nawaz Sharif’s anti-army tirade, a couple of retired generals, who were granted special concessions and favours by General Musharraf during service and even after retirement, continue to occupy important positions in PML (N).

Surprisingly some highly motivated and brainy leftists, who always boasted of being ideological Marxist, changed sides for this purpose. I am not sure what compelled these diehard leftist to join PML (N) that has always been known as an anti-Marxist party. In the past Muslim League and other right wing political parties had been the allies of the establishment, in Pakistan. The confrontational policies of PML (N) during the last couple of decades, reflect the typical anti-establishment mindset of leftists. The 12 October 1999 mishap that derailed political and democratic process in Pakistan once again, also seems to be the outcome of miscalculation of Nawaz Sharif’s such anti-establishment advisors. No doubt the outsiders, who are currently occupying important position in PML (N), are highly intelligent and skilled political workers, but while acting upon their advice, vastly experienced and seasoned politicians, like the Sharif brothers, were expected to know the consequences of confrontation with the Establishment for their Party and the democratic process.

— The writer, a retired Brig, is professional educationist based in Islamabad.

