Role of NGOs, health and education sectors laudable: Governor

Governor Sindh Imran Ismail has said that role of Non Governmental Organizations (NGOs) health and education sectors are laudable.

In a statement issued here on Sunday, Imran Ismail said the NGOs are taking part in social activities due which the people of remote areas are getting the facilities of education and health.

He said incumbent government is also taking steps to start the social activities at government level. The Governor Sindh said that masses should support the government in steps taken for public welfare.

Citing examples of development projects in Thar that have been undertaken by companies operating in the area under corporate social responsibility, the governor said the residents of Thar had access to better education, health and infrastructure facilities due to such projects. Many schools, health centres, hand pumps and sanitation schemes have been completed in Thar and work on several other projects is in different phases of completion, he added.

HANDS Chief Executive Dr Tanveer briefed the governor about the projects of the NGO. He informed him that HANDS was established in 1979 and it was present in 17,000 villages in 48 districts across Pakistan.

