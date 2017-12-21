Role of media

Media is not only a mirror to show what is happening in the society; it also acts as an instrument of social change. Media has the power to develop elements of optimism and harmony within society with its positive attitude. But unfortunately today’s media is more interested towards exaggeration and spreading negativity, especially electronic media. We see a flood of worthless incidents presented as news just for the sake of TRP’s. If a model slips down while walking on ramp during a fashion show, that scene is presented with too much exaggeration along with some Bollywood background music. In the same way slip of tongue of various politicians and celebrities are exhibited as if they have done it intentionally, and the list goes on. Every TV channel just has the aim to lead the race from other channels without identifying its actual duty. Is this the role our media is supposed to play? Media should recognize its importance and position among the masses as nowadays it is the major source of generating awareness in society. By publishing such vital and worthy news that are for the benefit of society, media holds such an influence that it can bring a positive revolution and eradicate the ignorance that is prevalent in our people. Besides, media should play its part in portraying a positive image of Pakistan worldwide through objective reporting.

FARHAT KHALID

Islamabad

