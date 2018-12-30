Role of librarians in faculty learning community

Abid Hussain

THE role of libraries has now been changed, libraries were once considered a collection of books or other similar material for recording, organizing, and disseminating of information. The nature of libraries is changing now and the modern libraries are dealing more with people than with material and technology. The importance of the role of libraries and librarians cannot be denied, but, it is pertinent to mention that the role of the faculty learning community is increasing worldwide in higher educational institutions. What is faculty learning community (FLC)? “A faculty learning community, as a particular kind of community of practice, has been adopted widely as an approach to an engaging community in the cause of student and faculty learning and of transforming institutions of higher education into learning organizations”(Misa Mi, 2015).

The FLC is working to achieve long-term goals around the world. The foremost objective of the FLC is to build university-wide communities through the process of teaching and learning, The FLC is working to investigate new ways that can enhance teaching and learning, It nourishes the scholarship of teaching and its application to the student in the learning process. It is broadening the assessment of learning and evaluating teaching methods. It is a source of collaboration across disciplines, it is a source of enhancing general education and coherence of learning across disciplines, It is increasing the prestige of excellent teaching and, thus, is a source of financial support for teaching and learning initiatives. The FLC is creating awareness regarding complex situations in teaching and learning. As mentioned earlier, the basic need of today’s libraries is to focus on users rather than collections of information. Modern libraries are becoming the hub of user-oriented services. The paradigm of libraries are shifting from a traditional setup to modern digital applications. Similarly, the job of librarians is also adopting new shapes in order to create more opportunities for patrons rather than giving them quantitative books and other reading material.

The core issues of modern libraries and librarians are to advance the teaching, learning and research methods of users in general and faculty in particular. Today’s libraries are the centre of social spaces, a hub of community engagement, where people can read, think and explore new ideas. They provide spaces where people can share their expertise and foster a culture of a learning organization. The practitioner librarians have set a goal to facilitate users contributions in gaining the objectives of any organization. In this the role of traditional librarianship has evolved to create hybrid professionals who have two service objectives: (1) To develop a learning atmosphere; and, (2) To provide those resources that are mostly applicable to the learning community. Today’s librarians can connect faculty members with library resources via information skills. A librarian can help the faculty learning community close their knowledge gap. They provide this assistance by giving access to literature to solve their problems in curriculum development. This is the moral duty of a librarian to create a social learning atmosphere for the faculty learning community. Through these efforts the librarians may take a positive step to achieve the goal of social interaction amongst faculty members and administrative staff.

The role of the librarian in community building should not be underestimated in the 21st century. In this scenario they may work as a bridge between students, staff, and faculty members. In this role they may invite faculty members across disciplines to participate in FLC events and activities. As a community builder, the librarian should also participate in the FLC activities in order to encourage them to various library services to explore opportunities for collaborative teaching and research projects. Community building is actually relationship building in a different dimension and it upheld the idea of a learning organization to achieve the ultimate goal of improving student learning and outcomes. The librarian should actively participate in all activities to create social spaces in order to improve the teaching, research, and learning opportunities for the faculty members across disciplines, in this case, the librarians must remove themselves from traditional role. Contemporary librarians cannot work in a vacuum. Teamwork and partners are required in any organization to promote, services, resources and equipment.

The librarians are facilitating the FLC by providing them with the resources, services and spaces to achieve a common goal of any universities. The teaching faculty and academic librarians are sharing common concerns in “to provide the highest quality instruction to engage the students through the development of information literacy skills. “To seek collaboration to keep up with new trends in information creation, use and dissemination, to increase skill in assessment, increasing pressure to publish, feel they don’t have enough time, money or staff to do everything they are expected to do, Feel they would benefit from connecting with colleagues who complement and complete what is needed to move projects forward (Andrew et al., 2009)” Interaction between faculty members, administrators and librarians in universities will lead the organization to attain its common goal with a strong relationship between these three pillars. Triangular relationships between them will get a proper solution to any complex situation being faced by universities or similar organizations.

