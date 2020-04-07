Role of Finance Dept in sugar subsidy has been impartial: Hashim

Punjab Finance Minister Hashim Jawan Bakht, in a statement, has said that Finance Department has always maintained its impartiality and even on the subject of the sugar subsidy, the views of his department are a matter of public record.

He further added that in the cabinet meeting the Finance Dept had categorically stated that it saw subsidies as economic distortions. The short statement read out as follows:

“I would like to clarify my role as Finance Minister in the matter related to Rs 3 billion subsidy to sugar sector on export. Given any potential conflict of interest, I have always maintained a distance from anything related to the sugar sector. This is a well-known fact which the government is aware of.

The minutes of the cabinet meeting held on Dec 29, 2018 in which this agenda was tabled are documented and on this item, it is stated by Finance Department that subsidies were considered economic distortions and should not be encouraged. This is reflective of the independent and impartial thinking which is clear from any influence or self-interest.

Matters are discussed at length in the cabinet and the views of all concerned (in this case the initiating department, Food Department) were presented upon which the cabinet decided on the matter. It is also important to note that two high level meetings preceded the cabinet meeting to deliberate on this issue and I was not in attendance.

There have been a lot of unwarranted and unjustified speculations in the media circles lately about my role as Finance Minister in this matter and I hope this puts the record straight”.

The minister further added that the minutes of the cabinet meeting are available to the public under the Right to Information Act.