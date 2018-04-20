Role of elected representatives vital for making budget meaningful: Asad Umar

ISLAMABAD : Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Member National Assembly (MNA) Asad Umar has said that the budget could be made meaningful and inclusive by engaging the public representatives in the budget making process from the very beginning.

Addressing a special seminar on ‘Political Economy of Budget Making Process: A Debate’, organized by Sustainable Development Policy Institute (SDPI), here on Thursday, Asad Umar said every MNA should contribute and give proposals as per need and demand of their respective constituencies.

He said one of the major challenges of the budget-making process is that the respective standing committees have no institutional support and they lack qualified research capacity, which makes the budget-making process meaningless.

“There is an urgent need to strengthen the research capacity of the relevant standing committees and need to ensure involvement of all stakeholders to make budget-making process inclusive”, he added.

The PTI leader suggested that the recommendations of parliamentarians during budget speeches should be duly noted and be accommodated in budget document making it a sort of consensus budget.

Director Research Uptake and Business Development Shakeel Ahmed Ramay speaking on the occasion said the active and neutral involvement of various stakeholders is essential to ensure budget-making process participatory and inclusive.

“The quality of public service delivery is influenced by allocation of state’s budget”, he said, adding that better use of public funds and improved public service delivery can be ensured by promoting greater transparency enabling citizens to gauge the quality and effectiveness of basic services.

Orignally published by INP