Role of agri engineering for development of agriculture sector

Observer Report

Islamabad

Agricultural Mechanization is an important sub-sector for the national economy. Farm mechanization involves introduction of suitable farm machines and their availability either through design / development process, localization of adapted technologies through agricultural machinery manufacturing industry.

Main aim of farm mechanization are to: 1) increase productivity of land and labour; 2) bring in more area under cultivation; 3) conserve energy and resources; 4) sustain agriculture production; 5) improve operator’s comfort and safety 6) protect environment; and 7) increase farm profits.

In the persuasion, Agricultural Engineering Institute (AEI) of National Agricultural Research Centre (NARC) working under Pakistan Agricultural Research Council (PARC) aims to promote farm mechanization in the country through designing / development, performance evaluation and commercialization of appropriate agricultural mechanization technologies by involving both public and private sector organizations.

The Agricultural Engineering Institute (AEI), NARC under PARC has developed following Technologies and also commercialized it successfully.

Reaper – Windrower

The reaper – windrower harvests and windrows the wheat and rice crops. It is a tractor front mounted machine. It is an intermediate technology between manual and combine harvesting.

It has a capacity of 1 acre / h for wheat harvesting. It saves times and labour. It is an important technology to save “bhoosa” for cattle feeding contrary to combine harvesters. There are 30, 500/- units in operation with farmers (2012) and 51,000/- units have been manufactured since 1983. Its operating cost is Rs. 2400 per acre. Its financial benefit is Rs. 1600 per acre mostly resulting through timeliness of operation and reduced labour input. Its per annum benefit to the country is Rs. 7378 million and total benefit of Rs. 48,825/- million since 1985.

Zero – Till Drill The AEI of NARC under PARC has designed and developed Zero – Till Drill to suit farming conditions. This drill is now being manufactured and marketed by local farm machinery industry. More than 25 manufacturers are currently producing this drill and over 6000 operating units of the machine are available with farmers in the country. Some technical specifications are given below;

Power requirement: 35 kW (45 hp) tractor. ield Capacity : 1 acre / hour Cost : Rs. 1120/ Acre.

Savings : Rs. 6000/acre

Wheat Straw Chopper – cum- Blower

This institute has also developed this machine with collaboration of Rice- Wheat Consortium. The machine was commissioned at AEI Workshop and tested at NARC fields during wheat harvesting season. Wheat Straw Chopper – cum- blower is a trailed – behind machine both for transport and field operation modes. It harvests the stubbles as well as picks up the combine – ejected straw from the field, chops it into “bhoosa” and blows it into a trolley hooked at its rear. It can be operated with a greater than 50 hp tractor with 2.2 m width of cut.

Fifteen manufacturers are producing the machine locally and its more than 5000 units are in operation in wheat season resulting in 8,470/- million rupees annual financial benefit to the farming community.

Furthermore, the extensive use of straw chopper would help in conserving the natural environment to a considerable extent besides complementing the use of modern combine harvesters in Pakistan.

Share on: WhatsApp