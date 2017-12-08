A role model for youth, an intellectual of high caliber Zaki leaves Islamabad mourning

Raja Zafarul Haq, Sartaj Aziz term Akram Zaki a trendsetter in foreign affairs

Zubair Qureshi

Former Secretary General, Ministry of Foreign Affairs, ex-Senator Akram Zaki (October 27, 1931-Nov 30, 2017) was termed here on Thursday a legendary diplomat, first-rate scholar, a prominent writer and a noted poet, in short a man of parts and a visionary with deep foresight. While addressing a reference organized by Pakistan Cultural Forum here on Thursday at the Preston University, Leader of the House in Senate Raja Muhammad Zafar-ul-Haq paid rich tributes to Zaki saying he was a man of parts, a trend-setter and role model for his peers and colleagues.

Widow of Akram Zaki, Tahira Zaki, Deputy Chairman of Planning Commission Sartaj Aziz, former Foreign Secretary Inamul Haq, Pakistan Cultural Forum’s representative, Zafar Bakhtawari, Habib Orakzai and Hanan Ali Abbasi and a large number of youth and students of the Preston University attended the reference. Raja Zafar said he (Akram Zaki) was a multi-dimensional personality, one who served the foreign service for more than 40 years in various capacities and then as the Chairman of the Standing Committee of Foreign Affair in Senate. While talking about the US Administration’s recent initiative of accepting Jerusalem as Israel’s capital and shifting the Us embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem, Raja Zafar said as soon as he heard the news, he was instantly reminded of Akram Zaki. Zaki Sb used to say the US would that as soon as the circumstances allowed, and unfortunately, the circumstances allowed the US. He called for convening the emergency summit of OIC and Arab League. He said Akram Zaki had a vast knowledge and study of the International politics. “Akram Zaki’s ideas were genuine, well-orchestrated and well-articulated and we are going to miss him,” said Raja Zafarul Haq.

Deputy Chairman of Planning Commission and Former Foreign Minister Sartaj Aziz recalled his first interaction with Akram Zaki in Beijing during his visit with Former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif as Foreign Minister and he (Akram Zaki) was serving as Ambassador to Pakistan.

He said the Prime Minister was highly impressed by his vision and personality and called him back from Beijing immediately and appointed him as Foreign Secretary and later found him suitable for the Senate and Chairman of Standing Committee on Foreign Affairs in Senate.

Former Foreign Minister Inam-ul-Haq shared his experience with Akram Zaki in Foreign Office and said that AkramZaki joined Foreign Service in 1954 while he joined the office in 1967 and Zaki was his teacher in the Foreign Services Academy as Deputy Director. He further said when Akram Zaki was the Foreign Secretary he served under him as Additional Secretary and it was his greatness that he nerve called him to his office as junior officer rather he always came to him for consultation about the foreign issues.

Chairman Pakistan Cultural Forum, Zafar Bakhtawari said that Turkey, Azerbaijan and Saudi Arabia were good friends because of religious and historical link even before Pakistan’s creation while the friendship with China, Nepal and Sri Lanka was made after the creation of Pakistan and owing to Akram Zaki who was instrumental in making the foundations of relation between Pakistan and China and Pakistan and Nepal. He said that he had a long association with Akram Zaki and he always sought guidance from him. Hanan Abbasi, President National Youth Assembly said Akram Zaki was a role model and had great love and expectations from youth. Very few persons know that Akram Zaki was patron-in-chief of the Youth Association of Pakistan and always wanted the youth to play their role in uplift and development of Pakistan.