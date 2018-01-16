Role of literary, historic organizations vital to promote peace, brotherhood: President

President Mamnoon Hussain Monday said the organizations serving in the fields of literature, history and education under the National History and Literary Heritage Division, were playing laudable role to promote peace, brotherhood in the society.

He said this during a meeting with Adviser to Prime Minister on National History and Literary Heritage Division Irfan Siddiqui at Aiwan-e-Sadr.

The president said education and literature played a key role in mental and spiritual upbringing of a society. It also acquainted the young generation about the achievements of their sages besides teaching them to protect their literary heritage and play a constructive role in the society.

He appreciated the performance of Adviser Irfan Siddiqui and hoped that he would play his role to further improve the performance of those institutions.

During the meeting, the adviser apprised the president about the performance of the organizations working under his division.—APP

