Rohit’s cricket academy coming up in Chennai

Bipin Dani

Mumbai

Team India’s right-handed top order batsman Rohit Sharma’s new cricket academy will be launched in Chennai on Wednesday.

He is possibly the third active member of the pre-sent Indian team having a cricket academy. MS Dhoni has cricket academies in Singapore and Du-bai. Off-spinner R. Ashwin’s academy is operational in Chennai.

Interestingly, few Singapore cricketers (woman player captain Diviya GK, Chetan Suryawanshi and Parag Dahiwal) who are also involved with Dhoni’s academy, will be attached with Rohit Sharma’s academy also.

“When the CricKingdom team first approached Rohit in Mumbai in April 2018, he remarked that he had been asked many times to provide recommenda-tions to friends and kids on what academy to join but he didn’t really have the answers to that as he was unsure if the academies at the grassroots level were actually providing the holistic education and training needed to thrive in modern cricket”, Parag Dahiwal, who has repre-sented Singapore national team and now the country head-India, speaking exclusively, said.

“Barring his international and professional com-mitments, Rohit will be visiting the academies whenever available. Moreover, he will also have online motivational sessions for our cricketers whenever he is travelling”.

“Since only a select few get to represent their state or national teams, Rohit felt that it was imperative that world class training be provided to all so as to increase the talent pool”.

Prashant Naik – (Managing Director – CricKing-dom) is a Under 19 India and first class cricketer who played for Mumbai and was part of the Delhi Daredevils squad in the IPL will also provide coach-ing along with India’s international player Dhawal Kulkarni (Partner and Mentor).

Indian cricketer Abhinav Mukund will be the chief guest for the opening ceremony on Wednesday. “Our vision is to connect cricket and technology on a single platform to enhance end-to-end academy experience and help players and coaches perform to the fullest on all levels. While doing this, we want our platform to be the best platform ever made for a sport”, Dahiwal signed off.

