The Rohingya problem has once again reared its head and social media in the country is inundated with graphic images and videos depicting the inhumane acts of violent persecution against the helpless Rohingya Muslims. Since independent media and observers have been denied access to the conflict-hit northern Rakhine State, no exact statistics of property damage and casualties in the recent Rohingya crisis are available. According to official Burmese sources, some 400 hundred Rohingya Muslims have been killed while more than 18 thousand people have fled to Bangladesh. However, independent estimates fear much more damage and casualties. According to the latest UN estimates, some 123,000 Rohingya refugees have fled Myanmar during the last two weeks. Satellite images also show a large scale of burning of villages and houses in the Rakhine state. The Rohingya issue can be traced to the 1947 independence of Burma but now this issue has become an instant source of rage, displeasure and discontent in the Muslim word. It has already sparked massive public demonstrations in many countries across the world. If these atrocities continue unabated, these sentiments would soon take a violent expression. It will also likely to fuel extremism and Jihadist tendencies in Muslim countries. A large number of individuals may join hands for the ‘Burmese Jihad’, marking this troubled region more volatile and destabilized. Therefore, before things get worse, the world community must promptly act to solve the Rohingya question.

NIDA KIFAYAT

Via email

Related