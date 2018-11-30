Rohde & Schwarz present solution for secure communication at IDEAS 2018

Staff Reporter

Karachi

The German-based Rohde & Schwarz group presented its state-of-the-art secure communications products and systems in Karachi. The electronics group, headquartered in Munich (Germany), has a global presence and is among the world market leaders in its established business fields.In the field of secure communications, the company is displaying SCA-compliant software-defined radios with high-data rate waveforms and VoIP-based communications solutions for naval platforms and for air traffic control (ATC). Rohde & Schwarz is the general contractor of the joint radio system of the German armed forces for digitizing land-based operations.

The core of this new generation of software-defined radios is an SCA (Software Communications Architecture) 2.2.2 radio platform, which marks a revolutionary change in tactical communications. The SCA radio platform supports standardized, legacy and Rohde & Schwarz proprietary waveforms and makes it easy to port waveforms.

The new member of the R&S SDxR family for airborne communications offers advanced command and control (C2) capabilities to achieve information superiority and total situational awareness. The R&S SDAR is the only software defined airborne radio that meets both military and civil safety avionics standards, providing full independence for joint civil-military operations

The R&S SDTR is optimized for use in vehicles, meeting stringent requirements on vibration, size, and weight and power consumption. It features high output power without external amplifiers and integrated cosite filters for interference-free operation.

The R&S SDHR is a multiband handheld radio system that supports up to two voice channels and IP data transmission in parallel. It has been designed for use by dismounted soldiers under harsh field conditions.

The R&S HDR (high data rate) waveforms support IP-based applications and can be used to set up robust and secure network topologies. MANET functionality provides access to radio nodes even across networks and beyond topographical restraints.

Communications are jam-resistant and tap-proof by means of TRANSEC (very fast frequency hopping) and COMSEC (high-level encryption).

